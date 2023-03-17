EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a shooting in Edinburg Thursday afternoon.

ValleyCentral spoke with Sgt. Enrique Longoria with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, who said the incident occurred around 4 p.m. at the 3600 block of Alamo Road.

The report originally came in as a gunshot wound, but when deputies arrived it was learned the victim did not suffer any injuries.

Authorities searched the area and were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle. Longoria said the victim of the shooting and the suspect are both men.

It’s unknown whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

The case remains under investigation.