BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a Brownsville man continues as he approaches his eleventh day missing, police say.

Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen midnight Jan. 13 at a home on Lindale Drive.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the department has spoken with Garcia’s family and continues to look for him in places they say he often frequented.

Officers have searched for Garcia downtown and along Expressway 83/77, Sandoval said.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Garcia’s daughter took to social media to ask for the public’s help in locating her father and stated her dad has memory issues that might prevent him from getting home.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia is asked to contact Brownsville police at (956) 548-7000.