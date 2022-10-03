HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of robbing a store while holding a knife to a woman’s neck.

At 3:17 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to Cano’s Convenience store at 18257 Teege Road in Harlingen in reference to an aggravated robbery, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Deputies were told that an unidentified man walked into the store, grabbed the clerk by her arm and held a knife to her neck, the release stated.

According to the release, the man then forced the clerk to walk to the register and open it, taking several hundred dollars in cash and the clerk’s cell phone.

The man then ran out of the store and got into an “older model, greyish in color four-door vehicle” before driving towards the expressway.

Investigators obtained security camera footage showing the suspect walking into the store before the robbery “possibly to scope out the business,” authorities stated. He is then seen walking back into the store wearing a bandana on his face and committing the robbery.

The man is described as a Hispanic male in his mid 40s to 50s with short gray hair and a goatee beard. He is said to be between 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches in height with a weight of 170 pounds.

Authorities stated that he has light complexion with “white spots on his hands possibly from a vitiligo skin condition,” and may be using prescription glasses.

The suspect’s vehicle is a light gray, four-door older model vehicle with no front license plates.

The release stated that the man should not be approached by the public if seen and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Those with information on the suspect are asked to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.