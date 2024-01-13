SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley is bracing for the first cold blast of the season.

Weather patterns like this can affect the wildlife on South Padre Island. Cold water temperatures can stun sea turtles in the Laguna Madre Bay, and pelicans can be forced out of the sky by strong winds.

Conservation groups, and individuals, are standing by to help these animals in their time of need.

Sea Turtle, Inc. has been responding to cold stun events for more than forty-five years. The group monitors the water temperature and plans to intervene when the temperature drops into the low fifties. Wendy Knight, Chief Executive Officer for Sea Turtle, Inc. said in a situation like that, sea turtles aren’t able to regulate their body temperature.

“Because of that cold water temperature, they float to the surface of the water, and if not rescued, they’ll drown, awake in the water, because they’re not able to move their head to breathe,” Knight said.

She added the turtles go into a coma-like state.

During a cold stun event, volunteers help pull turtles from the water. Tadeo Reyna runs the fishing charter business TJ BOOM and is one of the boat owners who helps cold-stunned turtles.

“It’s 110% volunteer, it’s all on my dime so we go out there, help rescue the sea turtles of our own free will,” Reyna said.

Reyna said he’s been volunteering for a couple of years, since the major cold stunning event in 2021.

Reyna said he’s talked to other boat captains in the area about helping rescue turtles. He said it’s been easy to convince people to volunteer their own time.

“Everybody wants to give back, everyone in this community wants to work together, South Padre Island is a great place to live,” Reyna said. “Everybody always steps up to the plate, a lot of local businesses stepped up to the plate, they donate food, money all kinds of stuff.”

Knight said volunteers help out both on the water and on land to be successful in rescuing affected turtles.

“Our boat owners are out looking for that like we talked about, that sea turtle floating on the water, and to pull them out of the water as quickly as we can to get them protected and in a safe place,” Knight said

Knight went on to say, “At the same time, those sea turtles are pushed into the shoreline so our shoreline task force is going through, finding sea turtles backed up on the shoreline, and rescuing them from the tideline of the Laguna Madre Bay,” Knight added.

Knight said sea turtles are federally protected and all volunteers go through cold stun training every year and understand what has to happen to protect the animals. Knight said inside the Sea Turtle Inc facility, “The good part about a cold-stunned sea turtle is, all they need is to be left alone, so we need to protect them from the weather, so we’ll bring them into this facility, outside of the cold and the wet weather, and we allow them to warm up.”

Sea Turtle Inc. doesn’t warm the turtles. They monitor them and allow the turtles to naturally re-regulate their body temperature, and begin to wake up.

Pelicans are also affected when a cold front moves through the area, but not because of the temperature. They’re susceptible to falling out of the sky around the Gayman Channel and Highway 48.

“The median there, the concrete median, affects the wind when it’s straight out of the north. And that creates a downdraft that sucks the pelicans down to the road,” said Javier Gonzalez, Naturalist Educator at the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center.

Gonzalez said once the pelicans are sucked down, they’re unable to get up and fly again. Volunteers have to pick them up off the road and take them to the other side, away from the powerful downdraft.

“It’s not easy, it’s very cold, there’s nothing stopping the wind out there, you’re just freezing and of course, you’re just getting blasted,” Gonzalez said “So it’s not easy for the volunteers. it’s not something nice we’re experiencing out there.”

He added that volunteers sometimes get assistance from state police or Texas Parks and Wildlife to navigate traffic and get pelicans off the road safely, which he’s very thankful for. He said it can be dangerous for pelicans and drivers because they’re large birds that can damage cars.

Gonzalez said, “They can be going down all day long, but a majority of the incidents happen in the evening between four p.m. and sunset when the birds are trying to roost.”

The Birding and Nature Center, and Sea Turtle, Inc. say they rely heavily on volunteers to help the animals and keep them safe.

Sea Turtle, Inc. said as the weather starts to move into our area, they’ll put out calls on their website and Facebook pages for volunteers to help.

For the pelicans, Gonzalez said he advises drivers in the area to slow down when the wind picks up.