Sea Turtle Stranding Event: Sea Turtle, Inc. in need of generator

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) – Sea Turtle, Inc. is asking anyone in the area with a spare generator to head over to their facility to help keep the sea turtles warm.
The sea turtle rescue has been without power since 2 a.m. according to a Facebook post; they add they have exhausted their heating resources.
Currently, over 140 cold-stunned sea turtles are in their care following this weekends temperature drop, and more could be on the way.
Anyone able to help should call the rescue at 956-243-4361.