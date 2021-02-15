Closing or Delays

Sea Turtle Stranding Event: Sea Turtle, Inc. in need of generator

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) – Sea Turtle, Inc. is asking anyone in the area with a spare generator to head over to their facility to help keep the sea turtles warm.

Reporter Xochilt Lagunas shows the stranded sea turtles near the Queen Isabella Causeway.

The sea turtle rescue has been without power since 2 a.m. according to a Facebook post; they add they have exhausted their heating resources.

Currently, over 140 cold-stunned sea turtles are in their care following this weekends temperature drop, and more could be on the way.

Anyone able to help should call the rescue at 956-243-4361.

