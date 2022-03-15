SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Thousands of college students have descended to South Padre Island for Spring Break, but one problem that is commonly seen this time of year is the amount of trash left behind on beaches.

Many tourists who come to enjoy the island notice an eyesore on the beach by the end of the week.

“Usually there is always beer cans, beer bottles and plastic everywhere,” said Crystal Cabarello.

To prevent more littering from happening, Sea Turtle Inc is one of many local organizations urging the public to be mindful when throwing away trash on the beach. CEO Wendy Knight tells ValleyCentral volunteers have already rescued sea turtles that have been injured because of litter.

“At this point about 25% of the patients that come into the hospital come to us because of some type of human intervention with litter or entanglement in the trash in the ocean,” Knight said.

Knight adds they tend to see an uptick of rescues following the Spring Break season. In some cases, sea turtles eat litter from the water which can be deadly. Knight said there are ways to prevent more injuries.

“We want to encourage all our community members and all our visitors to take accountability when they are out on the beach, to help us curtail that damage and leave the beaches as beautiful as they were when they got here,” Knight said. “So that’s something that we preach year-round and spring break is really the time that we really want to see it pay off.”

Sea Turtle Inc. is also organizing volunteer groups to help clean up the beaches as well as partnering up with other local organizations to cover other parts of the island.