Gem, Gylly, Igneous, Mango, Mars, Sprout are going back to the wild!

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Inc. will release recovered sea turtles back into the wild on Monday, July 18.

The non-profit invites the public to watch half a dozen Atlantic green sea turtles be released.

Rehabilitation staff will release the patients at 4 p.m. on the bayside. Parking will be available at the South Padre Island Convention Centre.

The six rehabilitated turtles that will be released are Gem, Gylly, Igneous, Mango, Mars, and Sprout.

Green turtles were listed under the Endangered Species Act in July of 1978, according to NOAA.

Last week, Sea Turtle Inc. released hatchlings into the waters. Over 1,000 people attended the spontaneous release.

Sea Turtle Inc. will live-stream the release on Facebook and Instagram.