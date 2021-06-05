Sea Turtle Inc. to release last of Cape Cod rescue turtles back to ocean

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Sea Turtle Incorporation announced that the last three of the twenty Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles rescued are now ready to be released.

Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles are the most endangered and smallest sea turtles in the world.

Rescued from Cape Cod beaches, patients Bubbles, JFK Jr., and Trinny Bug have checked off all the boxes to be released.

The turtles have been monitored for upper respiratory complications like pneumonia after the cold shock they endured.

Sea Turtle Inc. invites the public to the release. The event will take place Monday, June 7 at 4 p.m. at the Cameron County Beach Access #4.

The event will also be live-streamed through their Facebook.

Chief Executive Officer of Sea Turtle Inc. Wendy Knight credits Bubbles, JFK Jr., and Trinny Bug for the preparation they gave the incorporation in caring for cold stun turtles.

“When the cold stun turtles arrived from Boston, little did we know they were going to prepare

us to handle the largest cold stun event in recorded history just a few short months later,” said Knight.

In a press release, Knight expressed her excitement in being able to release the remaining turtles.

“Seeing these last 3 cold stun patients be released, and doing so in the first public release since last year is so rewarding and exciting for all of us,” said Knight.

Sea Turtle Inc. asks those attending to pick up five pieces of trash on the beach and/or make a donation to the cause.

For more information on the Sea Turtle Inc. click here.