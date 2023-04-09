SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Inc will celebrate the ongoing construction of the world’s largest fully enclosed dedicated sea turtle hospital to be completed by 2024.

Sea Turtle Inc. will commemorate the milestone from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday April 15, at 6617 Padre Blvd South Padre Island.

Plans to build the largest sea turtle hospital in the world have been in the works for a decade, according to a release. Construction consists of over 15,000 square feet of an enclosed rehabilitation space dedicated to saving and conserving sea turtles.

The building is being equipt with a first-of-its-kind, fully dedicated sea turtle cat scan machine, a cold stun facility to aid in mass catastrophe response, and a research center to contribute to actionable solutions for the threats endangering sea turtles.

“Sea Turtle Inc has a 45-year history with South Padre Island,” Wendy Knight, Chief Executive Officer at Sea Turtle Inc., said. “This facility will more than double our capacity for patients and greatly increase public access to the facility. When added to our education and resident facility, Sea Turtle Inc will have more than 30,000 square feet dedicated to restoring, maintaining, and protecting sea turtles.”