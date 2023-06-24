SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Inc. is hosting a kids night out event Saturday, June 24.

The Hawksbill Night theme event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will go until 9:30 p.m. at Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center, located at 6617 Padre Blvd.

Children ages 7 to 14 can enjoy activities, learn about sea turtles and eat pizza.

Registration is available at https://sea-turtle-inc-store.myshopify.com/ for $50. Limited spots are available.

For more information, visit www.seaturtleinc.org.