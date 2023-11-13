SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Inc. is celebrating 46 years and inviting the community to celebrate.

Mario the three-toed box turtle is a resident at Sea Turtle Inc. (Photo by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

The celebration will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Sea Turtle Inc. located at 6617 Padre Boulevard on South Padre Island.

Admission is free but donations will be accepted.

“We were founded back in 1977, we are very excited to celebrate with the community,” said San Juana Zavala, Director of Marketing and Developing.

She adds, “Sea Turtle Inc. was created with a bunch of community members that wanted to do something good for animal that could not help itself.”

The event includes a variety of activities like educational “Turtle Talks,” photos, sea turtle enrichment feedings and more.

Celebratory cupcakes will be given at the event and discounts on all the purchased gift shop items.