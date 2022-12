SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Inc. released 160 Atlantic green sea turtles Tuesday morning that were cold-stunned from freezing temperatures last week.

The release of the turtles was held at Cameron County Beach Access #4 with over 500 people in attendance and over 1,000 viewings online, according to Sea Turtle Inc.

A spokesperson for Sea Turtle Inc. said the waters of the Gulf of Mexico made it possible for the release as temperatures were at 60 degrees or warmer.