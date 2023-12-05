SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island’s nonprofit sea turtle rescue center will soon be improving their water system to ensure the cleanest water for sea turtles.

Sea Turtle Inc. received a $145,000 donation from Green Mountain Energy Sun Club to install a new UV water purification and silo system to actively protect marine life.

The donation comes ahead of Sea Turtle Inc’s newest project, the world’s largest sea turtle rehabilitation.

“One of the things that we spent an enormous amount of time on as a functioning hospital and conservation organization is water,” Wendy Knight Chief Executive Officer with Sea Turtle Inc. said.

On a yearly basis, Sea Turtle Inc. takes in 2.6 million gallons of water a year from Laguna Madre Bay and recycles it back to the body of water.

With the new water purification system, Sea Turtle Inc. will be able to produce millions of gallons of water in as little as a couple of hours to heal hospitalized turtles immediately.

“In the simplest form, the water comes in runs immediately through the UV sterilizers and is free of pathogens, chlorination bacteria and is within two hours ready to use,” Knight added.

Sea Turtle Inc. has previously relied on chlorine to kill any potential bacterias from the Laguna Madre Bay water.

The new structure consists of a sand filter, two silos with pumps, piping and a heat/cool system with an ability to safely clean more than 250,000 gallons of recycled water from Laguna Madre.