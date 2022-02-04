SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s the worst time of year for sea turtles in South Texas. The near-freezing temperatures are causing Sea Turtle Inc. to step up its efforts in rescuing the animals.

“This is about the perfect timing, we’re about a week away from the anniversary of the largest cold-stunned in recorded history,” said Wendy Knight, Sea Turtle Inc. Chief Executive Officer on last year’s winter freeze.

The February freeze left more than 12,000 cold-stunned sea turtles in the state of Texas.

“There were more than 5,500 sea turtles in that event, we do not expect that from this event but it did teach us a lot of lessons about how to prepare and how to be ready,” said Knight.

Those preparations include the deployment of hundreds of people to the rescue in case of a severe amount of cold-stunned turtles.

“We’re ready for tomorrow with about 14 crews of foot patrollers that have designated areas, boats that will be on the water. We partnered with Texas Parks and Wildlife. They’ll have boats out over the weekend,” said Knight.

When the water temperature drops below 50 degrees the sea turtles are unable to move or swim. If not rescued they could die, but Knight said when the turtles are recovered their turn around is quick.

“Once their body re-regulates they’re usually ready within a couple of days, last year was the rare exception if you recall it stayed cold and below freezing for more than 8 days, in Texas that’s just unheard of,” said Knight.

Knight is hopeful this will be a normal Texas cold front, with only a small number of stunned sea turtles.

“It takes a lot of work and sacrifice when these kinds of events happen, it’s a 24 hour a day event for us until it’s over,” she said.

Knight added when the sea turtles recover they will be returned to shore.