Sea Turtle Inc. prepares for cold-stunned sea turtles

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Near freezing temperatures are expected over the next few days and could pose threat to wildlife.

Sea Turtle Inc. is preparing to handle cold-stunned sea turtles over the next few days.

Wendy Knight, chief executive officer of Sea Turtle Inc., said they have handled cold-stun events for many years and last year more than 5,500 sea turtles were rescued with more than half of them surviving and returning to the Gulf of Mexico.

“Last year on February 13th we broke the record of the largest cold stun event in recorded history. We are not expecting that out of this storm, but we’re preparing, and we’ll be ready,” said Knight.

She explained that once water temperatures fall below fifty degrees, sea turtles can be affected.

“What happens in a cold-stunned event like we are going to experience this weekend, is the sea turtle floats to the surface of the water and if not rescued eventually will drown from being unable to lift its head to draw breath,” she said.

After monitoring the weather, Knight said staff and volunteers are prepared and on standby.

“We’ve been charging batteries, getting our tarps together, getting all our cold stun materials, we’ve been talking to our volunteers and our staff, deploying the community assets,” she explained.

City, County, and hundreds of volunteers are cold-stunned trained, according to Knight.

“The biggest effort for volunteerism right now is patrols. Watch and look, especially along the bay line on the Laguna Madre side at the jetties and anywhere that the current of the water might force them into if they were floating,” she said.

If you see a sea turtle in distress, you are urged to call the 24-hour Emergency Sea Turtle Stranding number, (956) 243-4361.