Sea Turtle Inc. opens registration for kids summer camp

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Sea Turtle Inc. will host a summer camp for kids to learn about sea turtle conservation.

Kids will learn about sea turtle hospitals, threats the creatures face and how they make a positive impact on the environment, according to the website.

The one-day camp will be offered on Mondays starting June 21 to August 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A one-time fee of $125 per camper includes a camp t-shirt, water bottle and a backpack.

Sea Turtle Inc. requires parents to fill out paperwork regarding the child, including a photo release and waiver.

“To offer a COVID-conscious experience, the summer camp schedule has been adapted to allow for social distancing. This includes face coverings and maximizing time spent outdoors,” the website states.