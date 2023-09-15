SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island’s very own Sea Turtle Inc. was announced as a finalist in the third annual Defender Service Awards.

Sea Turtle Inc. is one of five non-profits in the United States and Canada recognized for making a positive impact to the local community under the Animal, Wildlife and Marine Mammal Welfare category.

The winning organization will receive a Land Rover Defender 130 vehicle and a $25,000 grand prize.

Winners will be chosen by voting for finalists in each category.

Voting begins Friday, September 15 through Wednesday, October 4.