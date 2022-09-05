SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle, Inc. said they are in need of expanding its rehabilitation hospital.

It comes due to the high demand in increase for turtle care.

The organization helps turtles year-round by rehabilitating and preparing them to return to their natural habitat.

Its current hospital was built in 1999 and does not provide enough space needed to treat turtles.

“The facility that we are doing business of rehab in right now is less than 400 square feet inside, and it just does not meet the demands of our patient load,” said Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight. “As we all know, the cold stun last year really opened our eyes to our need for a safer, more sterile, and bigger facility.”

The overall goal is to make sure the turtles receive proper care. The sea turtles had a record-breaking hatching season on the island this season.

In fact, the organization assists with conservation efforts for all marine turtle species.

This season, they protected a record-breaking 103 nesting females and over 10,000 eggs.

“There are lots of ways to get involved with us. We are a nonprofit. So obviously if you’re in the area, you do not want to miss out on coming to our facility here at Sea Turtle, Inc. The price of admission actually helps us offset animal care and the food, medication, surgical care, and all of those things.”

CLICK HERE for information about how to donate.