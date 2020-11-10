Sea turtle Inc. has a new executive director

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — A new executive team will be leading the Sea Turtle Inc.

The shelter’s current executive director Jeff George is retiring and turning over the reigns to Wendy Knight.

George says the change comes as the he wants to complete some personal goals.

Knight commented on the work done at Sea Turtle Inc. and what the next chapter holds.

“Built really an organization that is strong in culture, service and passion for sea turtles, so what you are going to see is building on that. It’s really the next phase of growth. You’re standing in an education center that has changed the game,” said Knight.

Sea Turtle Inc. is a marine shelter that aids in the recuperation of sea turtles. It was founded in 1977 and over the years has grown and expanded even adding an internship program.

