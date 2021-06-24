Sea Turtle Inc.: Fred the Loggerhead dies

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Sea Turtle Inc. announced Fred the Loggerhead, an adored male sea turtle, died Wednesday.

Fred was found dead in his tank, Sea Turtle Inc. announced Thursday on Facebook.

After attempts at resuscitation, Fred was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. on June 23, 2021.

The cause of death remains unknown, according to the Facebook post. But, a necropsy will be performed on Fred within the next week.

“We are deeply saddened by Fred’s loss but hold on to his legacy of being able to reach well over a million visitors at Sea Turtle Inc”, said Wendy Knight, Chief Executive Officer at Sea Turtle Inc.

Fred was found in Port Aransas in November 1996 when he was stranded, entangled in a gill net. The netting caused the loss of his left front flipper.

Typically sea turtles with three flippers can still survive successfully in the wild, and he was released in 1997.

He then re-stranded in Port Aransas in 1998 and then again in 1999. Ultimately he was deemed non-releasable for unknown reasons, and Sea Turtle, Inc. adopted him as a permanent resident in December of 1999.