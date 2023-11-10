SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Inc. invites the public to share it in celebrating its 46th anniversary on Nov. 14.

According to the organization, since 1977, Sea Turtle Inc. has protected sea turtles through conservation, medical care, applied research, and education.

In honor of its anniversary, Sea Turtle Inc. will host a special day for the community, tourists, and supporters.

The event will include self-guided tours of the facility, turtle enrichment feedings, turtle talks, and a front-row view of the construction of the largest fully enclosed sea turtle hospital in the world.

“We are incredibly proud of what has been accomplished over the past 46 years,” said Wendy

Knight, Sea Turtle Inc Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to take this time to celebrate the

history of the organization, the people, and the efforts of a community that has built the legacy of Sea Turtle Inc.”

On this day, admission costs will be waived but attendees are encouraged to make a donation if they feel led to further support the mission, according to Sea Turtle Inc.

Visit Sea Turtle Inc. for more information on this event.