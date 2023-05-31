BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Ridley Rush Fun Run is returning to the Gladys Porter Zoo.

The 7th annual Ridley Rush 1-Mile takes guests through the zoo with an educational experience on a sea turtle’s life cycle from a hatchling to adulthood.

The event welcomes runners of any age to participate and wear sea turtle attire or costumes.

The run will take place at 8 a.m., Saturday, June 10 at the Gladys Porter Zoo, located at 500 E Ringgold St. in Brownsville.

Registration for the Ridley Rush Run is now open.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Bi-National Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle Conservation Project.