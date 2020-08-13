Sea Turtle Art Trail reveals second sculpture on South Padre Island

Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

by: Nathaniel Puente

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The Sea Turtle Art Trail is revealing another turtle sculpture to be displayed on South Padre Island.

Christina Salazar, a local muralist and artist, debuted the sculpture at the Multimodal Center on South Padre Island.

The turtle features detailed swirls of indigo with highlights of bright pink.

South Padre Island’s Sea Turtle Art Trail now features two turtle sculptures. The first one was revealed this year and is described as “the world’s largest mesquite sea turtle.”

The sculpture’s name will be decided in a social media contest.

