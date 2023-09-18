ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine across the border in beer cans, officials said.

Karina Rios, 23, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies responded to the Roma International Bridge in reference to a narcotics seizure investigation.

(Source: Starr County Sheriff’s Office news release)

Investigators said U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers caught Rios transporting 70 pounds of meth in Mexican beer cans.

Rios was booked at the Starr County Jail. Her bond has not been set.