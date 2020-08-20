SCSO: Vehicle chase ends in crash, five arrested

Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Several agencies responded to a vehicle chase that ended in a crash in Starr County.

The pursuit started in Alamo and ended in a one-vehicle crash near Red Diamond restaurant in Rio Grande City. Four individuals were sent to the hospital, said authorities.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the chase started near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 495 and Cesar Chavez Road when a DPS Trooper attempted to stop a black Chrysler for a traffic violation.

According to DPS, the driver refused to stop and headed west. The chase ended when the driver crashed into a pole.

The driver and four passengers were arrested and evaluated for injuries. Officials say the four passengers were undocumented immigrants and were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.

The SCSO assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), said officials.

The incident remains under investigation and charges for the driver are still pending.

