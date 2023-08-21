SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of the teens accused of escaping from the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center Saturday was arrested this morning.

According to a news release, the teen was taken into custody by the Santa Rosa Police Department after a call from a concerned citizen.

On Saturday the teens overpowered a security guard, took a 2013 silver Chevy Malibu and rammed through the facility’s fence to escape, a release from SCSO stated.

The second teen is still at large.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is working with Santa Rosa PD and the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office to locate the second teen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement.