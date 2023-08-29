MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second juvenile who escaped from the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center has been arrested.

U.S. Marshals arrested Israel Omar Rosas, 16, after a 10-day search.

According to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, Rosas stole a vehicle in Pharr which was later spotted at La Plaza Mall in McAllen.

Rosas was detained inside the mall without incident, SCSO adds.

He and another teenager escaped the detention center Saturday night on August 19 after they overpowered a security guard.

The first teen was arrested on Monday, August 21 in Santa Rosa.