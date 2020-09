A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — A man in Starr County is dead after being stung by bees while working to clear a property.

According to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), authorities responded to a call on North San Julian Rd on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the man was stung by bees and died of his injuries.

An autopsy has been ordered, said authorities.

The identity of the victim is being held pending family notification.