STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident where shots were fired.

On March 5, at around 10:50 p.m., Starr County Sherriff’s Deputies responded to a call of shots fired and property damage in the Garceno area, a release by the Starr County Sherriff’s Office (SCSO) said.

Deputies met with the resident of the home, who said he had stepped out of his home armed with a rifle after hearing noises outside his home that he believed were javelinas, the release said.

The release states that the man saw several people loading bundles into an SUV. The driver of the SUV drove toward the man, once he spotted him, and crashed through the man’s gate, the release said.

Officials said the man, in fear for his life, fired his rifle towards the SUV and immediately called authorities to report the incident.

A short time afterward, a man was dropped off at the Starr County Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm, and was airlifted to a McAllen hospital in critical but stable condition, the SCSO said.

The Starr County Sherriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 956-487-5571.