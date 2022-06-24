STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call of a dead body on Friday.

According to a post by SCSO, the body of a 45-year-old man was found by a civilian in the area of Santa Rosa Street, east of Rio Grande City.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a Dominican Republic man in the brush area. He was identified through items he had on his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy was ordered.

A preliminary autopsy report attributed his death to “exposure to the elements and dehydration,” the post stated.

Authorities said that foul play is not suspected at this time.