STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities found a 59-year-old man dead in the river Friday.

According to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), authorities responded to the area of Chapeno regarding a body in the river.

Deputies recovered the man and say there was no apparent trauma.

The body was picked up by a funeral home.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the 59-year-old pending family notification.

SCSO says the cases remains under investigation.