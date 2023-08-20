SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two teens who escaped from the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

According to a news release, the teens escaped the detention center Saturday.

The teens overpowered a security guard, took a 2013 silver Chevy Malibu and rammed through the facility’s fence to escape, the release stated.

Authorities say the vehicle was last seen Sunday morning at Pomelo Road in Santa Rosa. Agencies are on the search for the two teens.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teens is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.