BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In its first game of the season, the Texas Southmost College Men’s Soccer team delivered a big win.

The Scorpions defeated South Texas College 10-0 in the season opener on Sept. 10, according to the school’s media release.

Mario Zamora is entering his third season as head coach. In 2019 they reached nationals, in 2020 the season was canceled and last season they reached regionals against strong competition from Division I schools.

Photo courtesy: Texas Southmost College

“We had a really good pre-season, so the team was anxious to play our first game as a team,” said Coach Zamora said. “Seems like it’s a great connection with the team, a lot of communication as well.”

TSC will play their home opener on Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. at Scorpion Field against Trinity University.

“Our game on Saturday should be a really good game. We beat that school 5-4 last season. It went back and forth with goals. Now they are coming here to our place so we’re expecting to put on a good show,” said Coach Zamora.