BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Southmost College says students now have a place to grab some food or a drink while on campus.

On Sept. 7 Scorpion Café had its ribbon cutting and grand opening for students, staff, and TSC visitors.

The café, according to TSC, is the product of the college and Brownsville-based frozen yogurt and snack company U-Mix.

Located on the second floor of the Oliveira Student Services Center, patrons will have plenty of options when looking over the menu.

Selections include five types of waffles, seven crepes, 13 smoothies, eight frappes, 15 coffee and tea choices, four salads, five personal pizzas, 10 sandwiches, five wraps/pitas, four quesadillas, and five burgers.

“When I came to TSC we had a cafeteria and we have great fond memories,” said TSC Board of Trustee Chairwoman Adela Garza. “That’s where we hung out most of the time. Together with my trustees, it was exciting to put so much thought into this and develop this space. We’re changing lives. We want to give you all, the students, the experience that we had. We’re always thinking about the students, we have an amazing board that works well together and things happen when you work well together.”

“We’re pretty excited. It’s amazing that we have a cafe. It was delicious and the smoothies were amazing.” said Computer-Aided Drafting student and Brownsville resident Alberto Vasquez.

U-Mix owner Ernesto Escudero was on hand for the ribbon cutting, and grand opening.”We’re very thankful to the Board of Trustees, President Dr. Rodriguez, and all the staff that was involved,” Escudero said. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here. This didn’t happen yesterday; we talked a lot before COVID and then things slowed down and recently we got back into it.”

TSC also has a ‘swag store’ near the Scorpion Café where students, employees, and guests can shop for TSC swag to show off their Scorpion Pride.