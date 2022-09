HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Teams across the Rio Grande Valley will face off in the fourth week of the high school football season.

The undefeated Edinburg Vela Sabercats will face off this week against the 1-2 McAllen Memorial Mustangs. This week will also featured a matchup between another undefeated team, as the 3-0 PSJA North Raiders will be up against the 1-2 McAllen High Bulldogs.

A full list of this week’s scores can be viewed below: