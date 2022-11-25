HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is hoping for a strong showing from its remaining teams this week as Texas high school football continues.
In this third week of playoff, who will advance?
- The Harlingen Cardinals face the Dripping Springs Tigers at 11 a.m. Friday.
- The McAllen Bulldog will clash with the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles at 2 p.m. Friday.
- The San Benito Greyhounds will take on the Westlake Chaparrals at 2 p.m. Friday.
- And two Valley teams will run up against each other at 6 p.m. Friday: PSJA North Raiders versus the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers could prove to be an epic matchup.
Scores can be viewed below: