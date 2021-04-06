Scorching temperatures coming to the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The first full week in April will be ending on a very hot note. High temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s and 100s for the Rio Grande Valley.

An area of high pressure situated over the southwest U.S will be influencing high temperatures across south Texas in the coming days.

For the lower RGV, temperatures will surpass the 90-degree mark heading into Thursday and the heat will linger into next weekend. A weak cold front will move through the region by the start of next week bringing high temperatures back down into the upper 80s.

However, areas to the west will be much hotter. High temperatures Thursday and Friday are likely to reach the 100-degree mark with areas in Starr County reaching as hot as 102. Make sure to stay hydrated and practice heat safety measures if you work or plan to spend prolonged time outdoors.

Due to the lack of rain, the RGV is experiencing increasing drought conditions. Also, burn bans are still in effect for all counties in the Rio Grande Valley.