Schools turning to smart thermometer, allowing families to screen for COVID-19 symptoms at home

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A “smart” thermometer is soaring in popularity as parents seek a solution to have their children safely return to school.

Kinsa Health’s smart thermometer is used by hundreds of schools in the state and six in the Rio Grande Valley, according to the company’s FLUency program director.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the device has more than doubled its usual demand, as its features can help detect and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

“This ensures only healthy students come to school,” said Jane Putnam, Kinsa’s FLUency program director. “And it does so much more than take a temperature. If a fever or symptom is present, families are reminded to stay home and within that companion app are guided to proper care and treatment and care to get better faster.”

Schools meeting the criteria receive the thermometers, which sync to an app to screen for additional symptoms if a fever is detected and that information is automatically shared with the campus.

“But I’m not going to be able to see which student is ill,” Putnam said. “What it does at the school level is gives them an indication of symptoms and illnesses that are starting to spread, so teachers and parents and school leadership can be involved in taking action to stop the spread.”

The thermometer is only available for children in K to 5 through fifth grade and is offered for free to parents and faculty at participating schools.

One school looking to apply is IDEA North Mission.

About 300 elementary-aged students are enrolled in in-person learning at the school this semester and are screened for flu-like symptoms before going to class each day.

According to school health professionals, the smart thermometer goes one step further and would allow IDEA to scale back its own screening measures, leaving more time for learning.

If a fever is detected, the corresponding app guides them to “age-based” care based on what they’re experiencing and could prevent them from showing up to campus — potentially affecting others.

“It would save us having to get teachers to arrive early because essentially they are the ones doing the screenings at the car,” said IDEA North Mission School Health Professional Nelissa Flores. “It would save the teachers from doing their duty in the morning. It would save us the spread. We would find out before they would get to campus.”

The program’s focus is on Title I schools— schools in which 40% or more of families are low income — but any school may apply.