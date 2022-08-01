HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Grulla High School student Amanda Solis survived a school shooting in Ciudad Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipas, Mexico as a kindergartner.

“If you go online and you searched it up, you won’t find anything because the Tamaulipas government is very good at hiding what happens,” Solis said.

Solis shared her story of survival at Texas Region One’s two-day school safety conference. The stand-out student has no issues sharing her experience because it is one to learn from. However, following the Robb Elementary Shooting in Uvalde, she believes her story needs to be heard.

“I left that country to come to this country thinking that I’d be safe and seeing that something’s so awfully similar happened, just right here and it’s terrifying,” Solis said.

Solis shared her story to a packed room of police, leaders of Rio Grande Valley school districts, charter schools, and local city and county municipalities. The standing ovation put a smile on her face. When asked if anyone had questions, the room fell silent.

“It makes me feel a little bit worried that people won’t ask,” she said. “I feel like it’s impactful now but I feel like, in a week, they’re going to forget everything I said.”

It is a worry she has felt before.

“To them, the survivors are just a statistic. Another number. Another case. They don’t understand how real and how troubling it is unless they speak to one and they let that person share how it made them feel how hopeless it made them feel,” Solis said. “If they don’t have this insight, they can’t make decisions that are according to what they have to do.”