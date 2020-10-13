School polling locations will be operating November 3

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Cameron county residents can still count on their local schools as a polling location on November 3.

The Election and Voter Registration Department for Cameron County has been working closely with schools to ensure essential polling locations are ready to go for the public come election day.

“Our polling locations have been pretty consistent and includes a lot of local elementary schools and high schools in our school districts,” said Cameron County Elections Administrator, Remi Garza.

“We’re also trying to separate the parking areas, so the voters can park in one spot, come and go very easily. And the parents who are dropping off their children can go through another way so that they can drop them off their kids without interacting with voters,” said Garza.

With schools avoiding exposing the public to students, it is important voters follow the directions and signs at the polling location.

“They’re generally pretty close to the entrance of the school and sometimes we do have to use classrooms that are a little further into the campus, but usually it’s pretty well controlled and monitored, we haven’t had any situations as of yet where students and voters are competing for the same spaces,” said Garza.

If voters are not comfortable getting out of their car, curbside service will be available at every election day voting location. He says “there will be a phone number there or a doorbell ringer to notify the judge that you’re out there. We need to take the same precautions that we do every day, when we go vote.”

Early voting is from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30. To find your local election day polling location click here.