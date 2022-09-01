HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School is now in session across the Rio Grande Valley, and reports of threats and suspicious activity in and around campuses are being reported almost daily.

School and law enforcement officials said after the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents, students, and communities across the RGV are now on high alert when it comes to school safety.

“Anytime you see an incident like what happened in Uvalde, it’s going to raise awareness, it’s going to create a sense of anxiety amongst the community and amongst the school staff,” said Alton Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Jonathan Flores.

On Wednesday morning a report from a community member about an armed person near Cantu Elementary caused the school to be placed in what Chief Flores called “secure mode.”

“We did determine that at no time was there any threat to the campus,” he said.

Although no one was in danger at the school, Flores said it is important to report any suspicious activity.

“They need to gauge whether they think that they’re seeing something suspicious happening and if they do deem it suspicious, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Call your local law enforcement agency. They’ll go out there and they’ll respond and address the situation,” he explained.

Craig Verley, Director of Public Relations and Marketing for Mission CISD, said community members should not be afraid to call in reports.

He explained it takes a team of parents, students, and community members to keep a school safe, aside from school and law enforcement officials.

“Working together, really creates a much more impactful situation in terms of keeping our schools safe and makes it a lot harder for someone to create any sort of havoc that could impact safety in some sort of way,” said Verley.

Verley and Chief Flores agreed that threats should not be taken lightly, including online threats on or off campus.

“A lot of people will tend to ‘oh it’s not a big deal’ and it might be. You might be the one that reports something and keeps some sort of emergency from happening. If we can stop it before it happens, that’s even better,” said Verley.

Verley explained school districts across the RGV have procedures in place for reporting suspicious activity or threats.

He recommends everyone become familiar with the reporting systems used in their city or school district.