School pick-up lines block roads, create traffic issues

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School is back in session and that means long lines for student pick-up. One Edinburg elementary school is running into issues with the traffic.

On Tuesday a resident voiced concerns after seeing cars drive on the wrong lane into oncoming traffic just to get around the long pick-up lines.

“Some of them that weren’t waiting in line were going into the other lane into oncoming traffic,” said Chief Ricardo Perez of the Edinburg CISD police. “The second day of school you know everyone is trying to adjust.”

To make more room, Perez opened the school’s parking lot to allow more flow.

“We opened them up early, allowed an additional flow of traffic in to enter to the pick-up lane, and minimized the back-up,” said Perez.

Parents waiting in line said they believe the first few days back are always hectic, and some think parents are hesitant to send their kids on the buses.

Perez said that traffic concerns have gone up district-wide.

“We have 43 campuses, so campuses get fully congested around the 3:15-3:30 pick-up,” said Perez. “Principals have asked for additional traffic officers to assist.”

For now, Chief Perez hopes parents can be patient while they figure out a way to mitigate the problem.

“We’re going to do what we need to to make sure traffic flows safely. We had an officer there, if we need to add a second one we will,” said Perez.