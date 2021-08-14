School nears, parents push La Joya School District to offer virtual learning

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts like La Joya Independent School District are defying Governor Abbott’s Executive Order and are issuing mask mandates, however, some parents say they should and can do more to protect students like offer remote learning.

Mother of three, Gabriela Gonzalez said all of her children attend the La Joya School District but the decision on if she should send them back to school has her heart torn.

“I do feel frustrated, I feel scared, I feel anxious, and I’ve had to start taking my anxiety pill so I could be calm.” Gonzalez adds that she does feel grateful for the masks back on campus but, “I want the virtual learning because I have a son who has asthma.”

Part of Gonzalez’s oldest son who has asthma to returns to in-person learning is because she said her mother died from asthma within the past year and she does not want her son to lose her son if he does in-person learning.

Although the state of Texas is not providing funding for remote learning, the TEA says if students have covid 19 or a medical condition, “the total amount of remote conferencing instruction does not exceed more than 20 instructional days over the entirety of the school year.”

However, Nydia Urbie who is also a La Joya ISD parent said she would still like her kids to be given a choice of remote learning despite if they don’t have a medical condition because she feels it would be a great option for elementary students.

“If we have to send our kids back to the district, at the very minimum they could do a little more on their part to try to protect our kids,” said Urbie.

The need for remote learning for both parents intensified after they said the classrooms were overcrowded during the open house at the school district.

“There are a couple teachers that are family members, in-laws, and they say they’re having children up to 28, 25, 30 and that’s a lot for one classroom they’re going to be crowded. The distance apart it’s not going to be enough,” said Gonzalez.

Both parents agree, their minds are not completely made up for what they’re going to do for their kids when the first day of school arrives.

The TEA also says, “if the documented temporary medical condition persists longer than 20 instructional days over the entirety of the school year, a waiver request must be submitted for an extension of remote conferencing beyond the allowable cumulative 20 instructional day period.”