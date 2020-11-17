School districts plan for next semester after holiday season

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — As the holiday season approaches, school districts are making sure COVID-19 safety is a top property. Schools in Hidalgo County are reminding students and staff this holiday season and what’s to come spring semester.

Principal Rocio Garza of Vanguard Mozart Academy says they’re not letting their guard down. This holiday season, they’re putting safety first.

“As a district, we put out a reminder that’s based on CDC guidelines and the information that our local health authority has released but we’re just encouraging parents to be safe,” said Garza.

Garza adds they have safety precautions in place they use now for when students return next semester.

“We make sure students aren’t traveling across the campus and then we encourage everyone to continue to wear their facemask, their face shields and their seated behind sneeze guards,” said Garza.

Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) is also considering plans for the upcoming semester.

Director of Public Relations and Marketing for Mission CISD, Craig Verly, says those plans have not been finalized.

“You can’t make truly concrete decisions; you may have an idea ‘okay this is where I would like to be by this date’, but it’s all based upon the numbers and we need to do what we can to continue to try to protect the students and staff,” said Verly.

Hidalgo’s Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says if families get together for the holidays they need to make sure they follow safety precautions.

“Maintain social distance. Keep six feet away. If you can use masks, it’s the same theory you’re using at restaurants now,” said Dr. Melendez.

He suggests making adjustments to this holiday season.

“I think we need to be realistic and understand that the holiday seasons are the holiday seasons. Although I think the next holiday season will be a little bit better, so we should be willing to sacrifice this holiday season more than usual,” said Dr. Melendez.

In an email, McAllen Independent School District stated, “We have not announced whether or not we will continue with remote learning and/or in-person learning in the spring.”