School districts make decisions about learning options after Spring Break

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) – With spring break approaching, many Rio Grande Valley school districts are left wondering how to handle the rest of the school year following the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions in Texas.

Some school districts have already decided what their plan is for in-person and virtual learning after spring break.

Dr. Carol G. Perez, Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) Superintendent, says they’ve already worked on having safety procedures be a personal responsibility, and now that some of their staff are vaccinated they feel better about keeping the option to do in person learning after spring break.

“We will continue with a hybrid model you know, parents that feel comfortable bringing their kids to school, we highly encourage that. At the same time, we have been given permission by the Texas Education Agency, Commissioner Morath, to also speak with parents whose children might be struggling with remote instruction,” said Dr. Perez.

Hafedh Azaiez, Superintendent of Donna ISD, says they will also be continuing to offer in person learning after spring break because he says they are confident about following their safety protocols.

However, he says they don’t want to risk any possible spread which is why they will still be testing for COVID-19.

“We’re going to try to test everyone when they come back from spring that way when they can try to catch anyone that is symptomatic,” said Azaiez.

He also says as of right now, 20 percent of students are on campus but the number might increase after the break to 40 percent as parents start to feel more comfortable.

McAllen ISD and PSJA ISD have both said they will be continuing to offer both virtual and in-person learning after spring break and we are also waiting to hear back from other school districts.