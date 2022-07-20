RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- School districts across the state continue to deal with teacher shortages, here in the valley they are preparing for the upcoming school year.

“The math and science are the hardest teachers to find because it’s hard to find qualified teachers for those subjects so those are the ones we’re struggling more to find,” said Adrian Ozuna, said Public Relations Director at Rio Grande City Grulla ISD.

Teacher shortages is something the valley has been dealing with because of the pandemic. While some school districts say right now the situation is getting better they are working to increase pay.

“With some generous stipends and some very good benefit packages it has really helped us in terms of recruiting teachers and holding onto good qualified teachers to serve our students,” Craig Verley, Public Relations Director for Mission CISD.

With school districts looking to hire teacher they are also on the lookout for substitute teachers which have also been hard to fill positions.

“We are in fairly good shape when it comes to substitute teacher I know at some point in the coming weeks we’ll be opening up to accept more applications for that but right now we’re focused more on the full time positions,” said Verley.

Some schools across Texas including Santa Rosa ISD here in the valley are switching to 4-day school weeks, but other school districts say they won’t consider that plan yet.

“It is considerably our attendance level because of the pandemic we feel as a district right now because at this point it’ll cost us a little more money to close one school day as opposed to operating with a normal school budget,” said Ozuna.

Ozuna said they are not ruling out the possibility in the future but say right now is not an option. School districts across the valley are still in need of teachers they are encouraging people to apply.