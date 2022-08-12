BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is ready to hire for the 2022-2023 school year to help fill in teacher and bus driver vacancies.

Maricela Franco, the Director of Human Resources for BISD said the district is currently in need of 30 bus drivers.

“Bus drivers are very important to the district. They are considered essential and frontline workers,” said Franco.

Franco said all bus driver applicants are required to hold a commercial drivers license (CDL), but because of the shortage, Brownsville ISD is helping applicants get their CDL.

“The district is currently providing the training for the CDL and the district is providing for the cost of the CDL, so that’s very important,” said Franco. “We do provide a 40-hour workweek for our bus drivers and the minimum salary is $15 an hour.”

The McAllen Independent School District (McAllen ISD) is another district hiring bus drivers. However, Erica Flores who is the Transportation Director at McAllen ISD said the need is not as urgent.

“We do have four vacancies for our district, they are not route positions, they’re extra driver positions that we like to fill because we do have five different high schools and six middle schools and we have a ton of extra curricular activities,” said Flores.

Flores said bus drivers at McAllen ISD are required to have passenger and school bus endorsements.

“If a candidate only has a commercial driver’s license without the endorsements, we will train them in house so that’s not going to be a problem as long as they have a valid commercial driver’s license,” said Flores.

In addition to bus driver vacancies, Brownsville ISD is also in need of teachers.

“We currently have about 70 teacher vacancies,” said Franco. “We need about 20 elementary teachers, about 30 middle school and high school teachers and we also have about 20 positions for special education teachers.”

Franco said Brownsville ISD encourages interested applicants to apply for either bus driver or teacher positions.

“We highly encourage you to apply online at www.bisd.us, you may contact our human resources department and the phone number is on our website as well,” said Franco. “If you cannot apply online or you would like to come in and apply in person, we have personnel available; we do have bilingual personnel so we can assist if someone needs help filling out an application in English or in Spanish.”

Brownsville ISD plans to host a job fair on August 23rd at the Central Administration Building Cafeteria located at 708 Palm Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520. For more information you are encouraged to call 1-877-974-7437.