School districts ask TEA for virtual extension after the holidays

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — Many superintendents across the Rio Grande Valley are teaming up and asking the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for an extension to virtual learning.

“The safety and security of our staff and our students and families to be frank is our number one priority,” said Donna ISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez.

With the holidays right around the corner, they are asking TEA to allow them to go 100% virtual for at least 4 weeks after the winter break.

“For a few weeks to have virtual instruction, the students would be learning from home and that way would allow us to have some flexibility with the staff who would also be working on site,” said Azaiez.

In a letter to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, they express their concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases. Superintendents are worried about the repercussions that could be taken to their schools.

“We are asking for flexibility temporarily just to allow us to teach virtually without losing funding or asking us to make up the time later in the summer,” said Azaiez.

Azaiez adds this will only be a temporary situation, until they minimize the spread. He said this is all for the well being of the students and faculty.

“Have fewer students or no students on site to minimize the risk but we will revert back to teaching and offering parents parent choice right after that, that’s the goal,” said Azaiez.

Superintendents across the RGV are hoping to get an answer by Commissioner Morath before schools head off for the winter break.