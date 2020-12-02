School districts aim to keep students on track as remote learning continues

CAMERON/HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Studies have shown that students may be falling behind academically because of remote learning. Districts in the RGV share what their plan has been to make sure students receive the proper education as online learning continues.

Many schools closed early this year because of the pandemic and teachers and staff quickly had to adapt to a different way of teaching, while students had to adapt to a different way of learning.

School administrators from Donna, Harlingen and Mission say they have made programs to make sure students are kept at the same level of learning.

The Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and instruction at Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD), Dr. Sharon Roberts, says they are doing everything they can to make sure students continue to learn.

“We just meet the kids wherever they are, however we can, it’s about adapting the instruction,” said Dr. Roberts. “You’re going to have children for different reasons slide back a little bit and our job is to make sure that they don’t.”

A similar evaluation was given by Donna Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez.

“Our teachers are trying to do their best to fill the gaps and ensure that students are not failing behind,” said Azaiez.

As standardized tests approach, Dr. Robert shared how they ensuring their students are ready for the test.

“We’ve had an online credit recovery that’s also a test prep tutorial our campus has been working with and calling in these students to make sure they come into the test,” said Dr. Roberts.

Harlingen school officials say allowing students to choose how they want to learn was also key.

“If face to face works for me today, great. But if I had to go remote, we didn’t want kids to have gaps in their learning,” said Veronica Kortan, Administrator for Organizational Development at Harlingen CISD.

Azaiez also mentioned giving the choice was important.

“If they choose to have their students at home, it’s our responsibility and job to ensure that our students are receiving the instruction they need,” said Azaiez.

All three districts say they have done what is in their hands to make sure their students don’t fall behind academically.