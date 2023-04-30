RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A number of school districts across the Rio Grande Valley have announced they will be closed on Monday because of the damage caused by Friday’s severe weather.

The McAllen Independent School District announced the cancelation of their classes for Monday, May 1 for all staff and students.

Essential employees in the McAllen ISD Police Department, facilities, maintenance, and operations department and child nutrition department will follow their regular work schedule and report on Monday.

(Courtesy: McAllen ISD/Facebook)

“We have been in contact with the Boys and Girls Club of McAllen and it will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to all children in kinder to 5th grade,” McAllen superintendent J.A. Gonzalez in a message to parents. “They will serve free breakfast, lunch and dinner. Parents do not have to become members of the B&G Club of McAllen in order to enjoy these services.”

Parents can leave their children at the Roney Clubhouse location at 4501 N. 34th St. or the Brand Clubhouse at 2620 W. Galveston. Both club locations are in McAllen and is open to students from Pre-K to 5th grade.

Gonzalez said classes will resume on Tuesday with regular schedule and school buses will be resume their normal routes.

The Sharyland Independent School District is among the districts confirming cancelled classes.

Monday, May 1 has been designated as a student holiday because of the weather.

“Teachers and staff will have a regular workday. Students will not need to make this day up. All classes will resume on Tuesday, May 2,” according to a Facebook post.

The La Joya Independent School District has also announced classes will be canceled on Monday.

Schools will be closed for students and staff, according to a message from the district.

“Essential services will be required to continue. Therefore, during this time any employee may be asked to report to work by their immediate supervisor to provide essential services,” the release stated.

School officials say any STARR and EOC testing that is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 2 will be rescheduled for Wednesday, May 3.

Vanguard Academy announced the cancelation of their schools and offices. The campuses will reopen on Tuesday, May 2.

The academy announced Rembrandt Secondary and Mozart Secondary high schools will remain on Monday, May 1 for students taking AP exams.

Mission Consolidated Independent School District said on its website it is hoping to have classes on Monday.

“Mission CISD is working diligently to get back to normal function after the storm we experienced last (Friday) night. Our maintenance crews have been out assessing damages that may have been caused by the high winds. They have also been working on clearing out any debris around our campuses,” the statement said online.

“Some of the scheduled activities will continue as planned but we recommend that students check with their campus or their sponsors regarding any extracurricular activities.”

PSJA Independent School District has announced they will be cancelling classes for Monday,

May 1. Classes are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, May 2.

The district has announced any state assessments will be rescheduled.

“Our PSJA Child Nutrition Department will be offering FREE Curbside Breakfast & Lunch Meals at all our eight middle schools from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, May 1, 2023 for current PSJA ISD students. Students must be present,” PSJA ISD said.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is provided by area school districts.